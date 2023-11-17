Woman plays “gross” prank on her cat and everyone is wondering why

Two TikTokers have gone viral after pranking their cat by pretending to eat from their litter box. This has left viewers confused and wondering why they went through all the trouble.

Making a prank video is just about the oldest trick in the book for content creators. Some of the most outlandish and edgy pranks have launched careers across social media and they never seem to go away.

So, it’s only natural that TikTok has become awash with them too. With many deciding to try and launch their own career with fresh TikTok pranks, and others just use the platform to post clips from places like YouTube and Twitter.

Some of these creators are TheStewartTwins, consisting of sisters Keisha and Kayla, who have caused a stir after pranking their cat. However, fans were left disgusted and confused by it as they questioned the twins on their decision.

Woman pretends to eat cat litter in front of her cat

In the video, which has amassed 4.4 million views in two days, Keisha and Kayla are seen preparing a fake litter box, filled with what looks like litter and cat poo, but is in fact completely made up of cookies and candies.

One of the twins then used their creation to trick their cat into thinking she was eating the contents of his litter box with the litter scoop. This made the cat look both confused and slightly concerned for his owner.

To make the creations, the twins started by mixing golden Oreos and normal Oreos into a powder, which would act as the base of the litter. They then used Tootsie Rolls, which they rolled up into shapes to look like poop before starting to assemble their creation.

Starting with two freshly baked cake sponges, they crumbled it into the litterbox, which viewers hoped was brand new. Then a thin layer of the Oreo powder mix was sprinkled on top to make it look more like litter.

In a separate bowl, they mixed icing with cinnamon which they scooped in their hand before springing the Oreo crumble on top to look like a cat had covered up their excrements.

Then the pièce de résistance was the previously prepared Tootsie rolls to really sell the idea of a used litter box.

Viewers disgusted and confused by “gross” prank

Viewers didn’t find it as fun as the twins did as they took to the comment section to express their disgust at the prank.

One person wrote: “You really did all this for that quick cat prank?”

Another one wrote: “The cat judging you.”

“That cat looks traumatized, he’s like “are you ok do you need me to call someone for you?” a third person wrote.

A fourth person said: “Worst part is the cat doesn’t know it’s a prank or what a prank even is.”

Some people were also worried that they’d used the cat’s old litter box, as one person said: “The litter box was already stained.”

“Puhleez tell me that was a new scoop and litter box,” another wrote.

