Woman goes viral as foldable clothes hanger design gets funded in hours

A woman has gone viral after sharing her foldable clothes hanger design, her Kickstarter already surpassing five times its initial goal.

Ever found you don’t have enough space to hang all your clothes? Or tried to awkwardly squeeze in an extra item only for three others to come tumbling out? Well, you wouldn’t be alone.

Frustrated by the lack of space available in her new house and by how far away from the wall her clothes were hanging, Simone Giertz decided to find a solution.

The idea settled on was foldable hangers and after three years of planning and design, Simone has now launched a Kickstarter campaign.

Sharing her design on TikTok, Simone said, “If your closet is too shallow for standard coat hangers, or if you have a space where you can’t fit a coat rack, I made these for you.”

“The hinge is designed to hold fabrics of different thicknesses and to not leave any creases on your clothes and the rod has grooves so your coat hangers always stay perfectly aligned,” she explained.

Including a demonstration on how to use the new design, Simone questioned how her invention wasn’t “already a thing” and asked anyone interested to check out her Kickstarter campaign.

Kickstarter: Coat Hingers – Foldable Coat Hangers Simone’s design allows clothes to be stored close to the wall, taking up less space.

And it turns out foldable clothes hangers are in high demand. Not only did Simone’s Kickstarter reach its goal in hours, but it has already surpassed its $76,769 goal at the time of this writing.

Currently sitting at $388,091, that number continues to grow as more pledge their money toward the hangers.

Considering the design’s popularity, one person offered Simone some advice; “[Please] patent this. I’ve never seen this before, and it’s brilliant, and I want you to get all the credit (and [money]) possible.”

