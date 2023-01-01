Woman divides viewers after wearing full glam make-up to the gym

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at kawter.abed@dexerto.com

A fitness enthusiast left TikTok viewers divided after working out at the gym in full glam makeup and stylish outfits.

TikToker and self-proclaimed “gym rat” Rosa Esparza went viral after posting clips of herself exercising in uncommon workout clothes.

The content creator has amassed over 26,300 followers for sharing her fitness journey and tips on the short-form app, as she dresses up in trendy outfits to make herself feel good while working out.

“I’m convinced the gym is the only place I feel cute,” Rosa told her fans. However, not everyone agrees with her sentiment, as critics have called the influencer out for wearing ‘clubbing’ clothes to the gym.

TikTok divided over influencer’s gym look

In a viral clip with 651,000 views, she’s seen using a weight machine in a low-cut velour bra tank top with matching pants, to which a user asked, “full face [of makeup] and in [this outfit?]”

Responding to the critic, Rosa proudly proclaimed, “Girl I do this often … Cute gym fits, full glam, train till failure= bomb ass workouts.”

“Why do you go the gym almost naked,” another one asked, to which Rosa replied, “To show men what they can’t have, not to gain their attention.”

“When you have the gym at 6 and the club at 7,” a third user joked, referring to her makeup and flashy look.

The content creator’s fans, however, applauded her in the comments for bringing her own sense of style to workouts.

“Absolutely wear whatever you feel good in!” one wrote. “You wear whatever you are comfortable in,” another agreed.

“Why’s everyone mad that she looks cute at the gym? You’re gorgeous girl,” someone else shared.

This is just the latest gym-related moment to viral on the social media app, after a TikToker called 911 when she got stuck in a workout equipment.