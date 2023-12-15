Woman claims television network turned viral TikTok into film without credit

A woman has claimed American television network, Hallmark Channel “stole” the idea for their latest holiday movie from a viral TikTok without giving credit.

Hallmark Channel is an American cable television network known for its family-oriented TV series and movies.

Its latest film is set to celebrate the holiday season in the lead-up to Christmas, with Holiday Road premiering on December 17.

However, according to one woman, the network “stole” the idea from her own lived experience after a TikTok went viral detailing the same premise… and Hallmark Channel never gave any credit.

Article continues after ad

The fiasco began after TikToker Alanah, who goes by ‘alanahstory21’, posted a video to the platform sharing how she and a group of 13 strangers had their shared flight canceled. Determined to reach their destination in time, the group banded together and set off on an unlikely road trip.

Article continues after ad

Alanah’s TikTok introducing the members of the group quickly went viral, garnering over 850,000 likes.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Netflix and Tyler Perry’s producers both allegedly reached out in hopes of making a documentary and capitalizing on the bizarre story, however, “then Hallmark swooped in and completely stole everything.”

Article continues after ad

According to Hallmark Channel’s official site, their new film Holiday Road sees “Nine strangers, stranded at an airport during the holidays, unite for a Christmas road trip to Denver.”

Sound familiar? One member of the original group certainly thinks so. Michelle, known as ‘thefarmbabe’ on TikTok, took to the social media platform to call out the television network, alleging they “ripped off” the idea without offering any compensation or credit.

Article continues after ad

“We never did this for fame or fortune or whatever but I feel very violated,” Michelle said, stating that half the original group had been blocked by Hallmark’s Facebook account for speaking out. “I feel like exploited and taken advantage of. They literally took our story.”

Article continues after ad

We’ll be sure to keep you updated as the story progresses. In the meantime, be sure to check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.