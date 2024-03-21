Wild police chase ends with man on top of Whataburger

A man attempted to run away from the police by climbing on top of a Whataburger restaurant. Here are all the details.

Criminals will do just about anything to escape from the authorities. And, in most cases, when a criminal is trying to get away, a wild goose chase ensues.

In one recent incident that has now gone viral, a shirtless man attempted to run away from the police by climbing on top of a Whataburger restaurant.

Viewers of the story have since reacted by comparing his escape plan to a scene in GTA and other comical scenarios.

Viewers call police chase “swiss cheese defense”

It was like any other day at the Whataburger in Dallas, Texas. That was until a shirtless man decided to cause a scene within the perimeter of the restaurant.

In a video-gone-viral, the man can be seen jumping from the roof of Whataburger. As he landed on top of a parked vehicle, the man was surrounded by a large group of officers and firemen.

Though he was outnumbered, the man managed to run a great distance without getting caught and subdued.

Those who have seen the escape artist’s viral getaway have since reacted by roasting the officials on site. “Some of the worst defense I’ve seen,” wrote one user on X/Twitter.

“Swiss cheese defense,” agreed another.

Others compared the man’s escape to various scenes like GTA, “Me on GTA when I done ran out of bullets,” said a viewer.

“Aaron Jones running through Dallas defense,” said another.

Unfortunately, the video ended before viewers could see if the man was able to escape or if he got caught. It is unknown, at this time, what he was running from.