Whataburger posts video on customer’s TikTok after she leaves phone in restaurant

A girl lost her phone at Whataburger and the employees posted to her TikTok story from her phone to let her know where she left it.

There are a few things that many people check their pockets for before leaving to go out of the door — keys, phone, wallet.

However, TikToker Madie forgot to double-check the whereabouts of her belongings after leaving Whataburger and ended up forgetting her cell phone at the fast food restaurant.

Employees of Whataburger then got into her phone and cleverly posted to Madie’s TikTok story to let her know where it was.

Instagram: whataburger Those who viewed Madie’s viral TikTok thought the way she got her phone back was hilarious.

TikTok praises “wholesome” Whataburger employees

Madie may have been shocked to find that her phone was missing after leaving Whataburger. However, the way she got it back was certainly just as surprising.

In her viral TikTok video, employees of Whataburger explained that her phone was safe and waiting to be picked up.

However, before she was able to retrieve her phone, Madie had to view her TikTok story where the employees had uploaded the video encouraging her to come back and get it.

The video posted to Madie’s story was so funny she ended up reposting it on her TikTok page. As the employees laughed and gathered together to give a “PSA,” one of them could be heard saying, “You left your phone, come and get it!”

The employee continued, “We love you, please come back.”

Those who viewed Madie’s viral TikTok video commented on how “wholesome” the Whataburger employees were, saying, “They are so sweet! They deserve a bonus!”

As well as, “This is so cute, lmao.”

Many people also commented on how fun the group of employees seemed, saying, “That crew looks like a blast!” And, “I would literally want to be friends with all of them.”

Luckily, Madie did get her phone back and will likely be going to that same Whataburger again, as she also commented back to one viewer jokingly saying that she would trust the employees with her life.

