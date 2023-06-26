What is the “cat distribution system” and why is it trending on TikTok?

TikTok is running wild with videos showing the “cat distribution system” in action, but what exactly does this mean?

Cats seem to have an uncanny ability to find themselves owners. They pop up during people’s walks, in houses, and even on busy freeways.

Wherever you look, there are countless stories of people ending up with feline companions purely through circumstance.

Now TikTok has coined a term for the phenomenon, dubbing it “the Universal Cat Distribution System.”

One user commented a simple explanation to TikTok saying, “Cats pick people… people don’t pick cats.”

And it seems that many are in agreeance, with countless videos sharing how people have acquired cats without any intentions or plans to get one.

One example posted to TikTok by Maci Raney, on the account ‘m_raney’, shows a small kitten found in the parking lot of a Tractor Supply store.

“I still [can’t] believe the cat distribution system chose me,” Raney captioned the video.

Others expressed their own hopes of receiving a cat through the phenomenon, with one viewer commenting, “Still waiting my turn.”

A likely factor contributing to the phenomenon is the illegal dumping of cats and kittens, with approximately 70 million stray cats in the US alone.

If chosen by the cat distribution system, it is important to always make sure that the feline isn’t already homed. Stray cats can carry diseases, so one should always take them to a vet first where they can also be checked for a microchip.

For now, it seems that cats will continue to find themselves new owners in the most unusual ways. For all the latest entertainment news, be sure to check out our page here.