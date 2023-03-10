What is going on with Doja Cat’s TikTok account? Rapper’s videos disappear

Rapper and singer-songwriter Doja Cat has been one of the more popular musicians on TikTok over the years, but now all of her videos are gone. Here’s everything we know about the situation.

Over the last few years, Doja Cat has amassed a sizable community of fans across social media with nearly 70M followers across all of her platforms.

One of those platforms is TikTok, where some of her top-performing songs began as trends or challenges on the app.

On March 9, 2023, fans noticed that all of her videos on TikTok have disappeared and her profile picture had been changed. Here’s everything we know about the situation.

Article continues after ad

Doja Cat’s TikTok account no longer has videos

Instead of her TikTok profile showing all of Doja Cat’s previously updated videos, it’s not completely empty and her profile picture has been changed to a devil-esque creature with its tongue hanging out.

Text in her profile’s bio has disappeared as well, but the link to promote her 2021 album PlanetHer is still available — although the link doesn’t lead to anything anymore.

Fans quickly took to Twitter with their theories regarding what is going on, with the most popular thought being that she’s done it to get people talking so she can promote an upcoming album or song.

Article continues after ad

One fan said: “WAIT what if she’s clearing her TikTok account and putting the demon pfp so people talk about it then posting promo videos for the upcoming lead single & album???!!!”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Honestly that’s what a lot of people are saying and it could be true cuz it’s a common marketing tool. However, it being Doja could also just mean she did it to get rid of the TikToks. We’ll see which way it swings,” another fan replied, curious as to what was going on.

Many others just echoed how much they’d love for that to be a thing, as Doja hasn’t released a new album in almost two years.

Article continues after ad

None of her other social media accounts have been changed, so it’s hard to say what’s going on with Doja’s TikTok. We’ll just have to wait to see.

In the meantime, head over to our entertainment section for more news and other viral stories.