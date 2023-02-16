What is a Platinum Birthday on TikTok & and how do you calculate it?

TikTok users are going viral by revealing their ‘Platinum Birthday’ — here’s everything to know about what a Platinum Birthday is, and how you can find out yours.

New trends go viral on TikTok just about every day, with many of them inspiring thousands of people to make their own videos participating.

One topic that has been doing the rounds on the app is the ‘Platinum Birthday’ trend. Users have been sharing when their Platinum Birthday is, whether it has already passed or yet to come, and comparing with their friends and followers.

People have also been talking about ‘Golden Birthdays’ which has a similar system to Platinum Birthdays. But what do these terms mean, and how do you find out your Golden and Platinum Birthdays? Here’s everything to know.

What is a Platinum Birthday on TikTok & how do you find yours?

On TikTok, a Platinum Birthday reportedly refers to the day you turn the age that corresponds with the day you were born, but flipped. So, for example, if you were born on the 12th day of the month, your Platinum Birthday would be when you turn 21. Or, if you were born on the 31st day of the month, your Platinum Birthday would be when you turn 13.

Your Golden Birthday is when your date of birth coincides with your age. So if you were born on the 12th, your Golden Birthday would be when you turn 12. And if you were born on the 31st, your Golden Birthday would be when you turn 31.

You may also see some people talking about Diamond Birthdays, which is when the last two digits of your birth year match your age. For example, if you were born in 1981, your Diamond Birthday would be when you turn 81.

Users have garnered thousands of views and likes with their videos about their various different birthdays.