What is a DINK on TikTok? Viral parenting video divides the internet

Couples living on a double income with no kids are taking to TikTok to share the perks of their lifestyle online, but not everyone is on board.

John Eringman, who goes by ‘johnefinance’ on TikTok, has divided the internet after posting a video boasting the benefits of living as a “DINK”.

The term stands for “double income no kids” and although it has been used for decades, TikTok has brought about a new wave of attention.

While Eringman encourages the lifestyle, offering on his page to “help DINKs master their money,” the video has also sparked a wave of backlash. Some claim the DINK lifestyle is selfish, with Elon Musk himself weighing in on the debate.

In Eringman’s original post, he can be seen walking with his partner Paige as they list the benefits of being DINKs.

These include getting a “full eight hours of sleep”, buying “desserts and appetizers at restaurants”, and finding time to “still do it three times a week”.

The video has since blown up, garnering over 2.3 million views and nearly 3,300 comments. This has sparked further interest in the DINK lifestyle, with couples taking to TikTok to join in on the trend and share the perks they’ve discovered living without children.

However, not everyone approves, with Musk among those against the lifestyle. After Eringman’s TikTok was reposted to X (formerly Twitter), it got the attention of the multibillionaire and father of ten.

“There is an awful morality to those who deliberately have no kids: they are effectively demanding that other people’s kids take care of them in their old age,” Musk wrote on X. “That’s messed up.”

