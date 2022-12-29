What does ‘Twelve Grapes’ mean on TikTok? New Year’s tradition goes viral

Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at georgina.smith@dexerto.com

TikTok users are going viral with their videos about the Spanish tradition of eating twelve grapes on New Year’s Eve — here’s everything you need to know about it.

On social media, particularly on TikTok, users love sharing the traditions they do each year, whether that’s for Halloween, Christmas, New Year’s Eve, or other occasions.

One New Year’s Eve tradition that has been doing the rounds on the app reportedly originates from Spain, and involves eating a grape for each of the twelve months of the new year at midnight on New Year’s Eve. However, there are a number of different variations around the world, with some instead eating the grapes prior to midnight.

Eating these twelve grapes is said to bring you luck in the New Year ahead, and TikTok users are now going viral with their videos about the tradition ahead of 2023.

Some have shown clips of them eating twelve grapes at midnight on New Year’s Eve last year, and added clips of what has happened in their lives since then.

User lolkarli garnered over 4 million views and 500,000 likes for their video, and the comment section was quickly flooded with people saying that they wanted to try the tradition themselves this year.

“Everybody is now eating grape under the table,” one user wrote.

“Okay someone gotta tell me what this is about..gotta manifest for my man,” another wrote.

The tradition is popular in many different parts of the world, and it’s now looking as though many more people will be attempting it on New Year’s Eve with the hopes of getting good luck in 2023.

There are a number of different New Year traditions and superstitions doing the rounds on TikTok as we approach the end of the year, with many users wondering how they’re going to do them all simultaneously when the clock strikes midnight.