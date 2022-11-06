Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at [email protected]

You may have seen some users on TikTok put the term DNI in their videos, comments, or profile bios. Here’s everything to know about what it means, and why it’s used.

With so many users from across the world using TikTok every day, there is an ever-increasing number of slang terms and acronyms that are used across the platform.

Some of these terms originated on or are exclusive to TikTok, whereas other originated elsewhere on the internet and are used across multiple social media platforms including Twitter, Instagram, and more.

If you are a frequent TikTok user, you may at some point have encountered somebody using the term DNI on the app. This is often likely to pop up in someone’s bio on their profile, however, you also might spot it in video captions, or comments.

But what does DNI stand for, and why is it used? Here’s everything you need to know.

What does DNI mean on TikTok?

On social media, DNI usually stands for ‘Do Not Interact.’ The term is followed or preceded by the name of a group of people or type of person. One example that you will see often on different platforms, including TikTok, is ‘minors DNI.’

When someone uses DNI, they are asking certain people or groups of people not to engage with their content. So, if someone says ‘minors DNI,’ in their bio, this means that they don’t want minors to interact with their content in any way and that they won’t engage in return.

DNI therefore often acts as a content warning if someone posts adult content for example, though it is not exclusively used that way.

