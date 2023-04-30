What does April 29 mean on TikTok? Taylor Swift lyric sparks viral trend

Taylor Swift’s song ‘High Infidelity’ has sparked a viral trend on TikTok, with many videos referencing the date April 29. Here’s everything you need to know.

April 24 was one date that blew up this month, as TikTok users were finding out the meaning of the dangerous hoax, which cropped up in several videos.

Now, April 29 is going viral on the short-form video app, and many people are curious about the trend. Here’s everything you need to know.

What does April 29th mean on TikTok?

On April 29, TikTokers posted short clips of themselves alongside the caption: “Do you really wanna know where I was April 29th.” This is a lyric from Taylor Swift‘s popular song ‘High Infidelity,’ from her latest album ‘Midnights.’

The trend is simple. TikTok users create a short video of themselves singing along to the lyric before adding a photo or clip of where they were either on April 29, 2023, or an April 29 from the past.

Where was Taylor Swift on April 29th?

Since the trend originated from a Taylor Swift song, there are also many users who want to know where the singer was on April 29. Some fans have put forward the idea that this is the date Taylor met her most recent ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

The former couple reportedly met at Gigi Hadid’s 21st birthday party. This happened on April 28, 2016, but photos from the event surfaced on April 29. At this point, Taylor Swift was in a relationship with Calvin Harris. They confirmed their split on June 1, 2016.

Joe Alwyn and Taylor began dating later in 2016 after a brief fling with Tom Hiddleston. The two broke up in April 2023 after six years as a couple.