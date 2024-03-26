Wendy’s reportedly discontinuing one of its most popular burgers

Only six months after its launch, one of Wendy’s most popular burgers is reportedly already getting axed from the menu.

Wendy’s Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger is reportedly set to disappear from menus, after being introduced only six months ago in August 2023.

The news was first shared by SheFinds, who cited a now-deleted Reddit post discussing the impending change to Wendy’s menu.

According to SheFinds, the original poster claimed to have been informed by an employee, writing, “They told me they’re getting ready to get rid of the best Wendy’s burger I’ve ever had.”

Eat This, Not That! spoke with employees over the phone from two stores who confirmed both the Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger and the Loaded Nacho Chicken Sandwich would soon be cut, though they declined to offer any timeline as to when this could be expected.

When the site then contacted Wendy’s directly, a spokesperson said, “While we’re always innovating and introducing new, exciting offerings to cater to our fans’ ever-evolving tastes, there’s no exact date set for when the Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger will roll off menus. Our menu is designed to evolve with the seasons, so stay tuned for more craveable offerings to come!”

Described as “insanely good” on Reddit, fans are sure to miss these “favorite fast food burgers” when they do depart. But until further information is released, it remains unknown just how long the nacho-inspired burgers will remain on Wendy’s menu.