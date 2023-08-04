Viral TikToker takes hangry to a new level in ‘All I want is Wingstop’ video

A girl on TikTok has taken hangry to a new level, going viral with a video in which she’s screaming “All I want is Wingstop.”

All manner of things can go viral these days, with some of the most bizarre and random videos on the internet spreading like wildfire for one reason or another.

This includes the ‘All I want is Wingstop’ girl, a girl named Amanda that went viral in 2020 but has resurfaced once again.

The woman going viral is Amanda Chiarelli, and she shared the video on her TikTok page.

Wingstop girl screams in resurfaced TikTok

The video sees a woman sitting in the passenger seat of a car at night as somebody films her from behind.

She is screaming as she says she worked for 10 hours, adding, “All I want is Wingstop. Can you f****** drive?”

Fast food chain Wingstop is popular for its chicken wings and the woman’s face goes visibly red as she shouts about wanting it.

She continues screaming at people sitting in the back of the car, saying that she did not eat anything today. “I’m f**king starving Swiz, what did you eat today? I ate NOTHING! NOTHING!”

The internet loves Wingstop girl

This is not the first time the video has gone viral, as it has popped up regularly since it first grabbed the attention of people multiple times since 2020 and people still find it intriguing or hilarious, with one user even saying “I’m actually DYING.”

As another quipped she is “definitely a Gemini,” and a third person joked that “You’re not you when you’re hungry.”

Others simply demanded to please “Feed that girl for Christ’s sake!”

However, some critics thought her reaction was excessive and they were shocked by her behavior.