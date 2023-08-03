Viral kitten Tater Tot leaves the internet grieving as he passes away

Social media users are left devastated after a viral kitten who made a place in people’s hearts, Tater Tot, has died after a week of illness.

The kitten was only a day old when TikTok user @kittycrusaide began sharing updates about the rescue cat, who had all four of his legs malformed.

The little kitten’s recovery journey was being updated constantly as viewers all over the world wished to see him walk on all fours. However, news of his death has devastated fans as they pour in their tributes on Twitter as well as TikTok.

The viral cat’s passing away was announced on the Facebook community page created for him and updates were given from the rescuer of Tater Tot.

What happened to Tater Tot?

The kitten’s rescuer, Ash Houghton had been taking care of him for six and a half weeks and shared a long post about his death as she explained Tater had an illness for a week and it decreased his energy “slowly.

According to Houghton, the kitten was treated for pneumonia protocol as there were some signs of that but the rescuer also suspected a heart condition. However, Tater was too small to have any tests run on him.

The kitten passed away on August 2 as Ash thanked the little inspiration and joy he brought with his recovery journey. She wrote, “What started as me sharing some photos of the goofy new foster I had turned into an entire community focused on kindness, humor, and compassion.”

The rescuer urged fans to keep making donations to the local shelter and shared that she will take some time off to grieve the loss of Tater.

The kitten had become a source of inspiration and joy to fans with his mismatched casts and messy hair. His short journey has touched the hearts of many as one user wrote, “Just heard the heartbreaking news that Tater Tor is dead. RIP Angel.” Another said, “Tater Tot is dead and I don’t think I want to talk to anybody.”

Others echoed this: “Tater Tot is dead and I have to work the next 16 hours knowing that I hate everything.”