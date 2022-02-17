Pot Roast fans devastated after beloved TikTok cat passes away

The owner of Pot Roast the cat has confirmed that the beloved TikTok pet has passed away following ongoing health issues, and fans are devastated.

On TikTok, there are a number of viral accounts dedicated to pets that are loved by fans, and ‘potroastsmom’ is one of them. This pet owner has been sharing videos of her cat Pot Roast to over 900,000 followers, developing a huge fanbase.

In early February, potroastsmom revealed that Pot Roast was being kept at the vet for a couple of days for testing and a blood transfusion. A few days later, she wrote in a comment: “To simplify it pot roast has non-regenerative anemia and after her blood transfusion her red and white blood cells are still extremely low.”

In the following weeks, she shared several videos updating fans on Pot Roast’s situation, flooding the comments with well wishes and heartfelt messages.

On February 16, the owner announced that Pot Roast had sadly passed away.

“My little bird flew away at 11:47am this morning,” she wrote in a video. “When I saw Pot Roast this morning I could feel that she was done fighting, and even though I wasn’t done fighting for her, I let her go. She went to sleep in my arms.”

“In the end it was just her and me. And I am grateful for every moment we had together.”

Many fans were devastated upon hearing the sad news, and again made sure to send thousands of supportive comments potroastsmom’s way.

Pot Roast even started trending on Twitter, as viewers shared their reactions to the announcement, as well as some of their favorite pictures and videos of the beloved TikTok pet.

rest in peace pot roast 🙁 seeing her videos always brightened my day, i cant imagine how her mom feels 🙁 pic.twitter.com/WTCAk5auwV — regan ✿ (@lesbrrry) February 17, 2022

The outpouring of support continues, as the news of Pot Roast’s passing spreads across the internet.