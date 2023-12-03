Vengeful customer exposes Costco’s Mac and Cheese recipe after membership is denied

A customer has sought revenge on Costco by exposing their Mac and Cheese recipe after they questioned the validity of his membership.

Popular TikToker ‘jordan_the_stallion8’ currently holds a following of 11.4 million and is known for his food expertise and for exposing recipes from various establishments.

Sometimes, these reveals are used as a form of revenge when Jordan feels he has not been treated fairly. Referring to himself as “president of the Fast Foods Secrets Club,” no recipe is safe from Jordan’s vengeance.

Costco has now learned this the hard way, getting their Mac and Cheese recipe exposed by the TikTok star after an employee didn’t accept his membership.

Recounting the story, Jordan explained he had gone to Costco with the intent of buying Mac and Cheese but encountered something that had become an “ongoing issue.”

“The employees don’t believe that I am the same person that is on the picture of my membership card,” Jordan explained. “The only difference is… I have a beard now and I pay bills. That’s the only two things that are different.”

With the employees questioning Jordan’s membership, he told them, “The only difference is the person that’s on the picture of that card is happy to be in a Costco — I am not right now.”

He was then instructed to return the Mac and Cheese he had been looking to buy, bringing about his decision to expose their recipe for the same dish.

TikTok: jordan_the_stallion8 Jordan stitched another TikTok for his video that showcased the Mac and Cheese in question.

And for those looking to make some for themselves, here is the recipe Jordan revealed;

One pound of Cavatappi pasta

One tablespoon of olive oil

A half cup of butter

A half cup of flour

One cup of cream

Three cups of milk

Three and a half cups of grated white cheddar cheese

Two cups of Gruyere cheese

Three-fourths cups of Romano cheese

One-half cup of Parmesan cheese

A half cup of medium cheddar cheese

A half tablespoon of salt

One-half teaspoon of pepper

One-fourth teaspoon of paprika

One-fourth teaspoon of garlic powder

