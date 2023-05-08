Twitter users rejoice as Elon announces purge of inactive accounts

Twitter users are thrilled following Elon Musk’s announcement that inactive accounts will be removed from the platform.

Since Jack Dorsey sent the first-ever tweet in 2006, hundreds of millions of users have signed up to use Twitter over the past couple of decades.

However, with each and every user having their own unique handle, original usernames are hard to come by in 2023 — leaving many needing to settle for some unusual names.

Although, thankfully, users may soon be able to snatch the username they truly want, as Elon plans to remove inactive accounts.

Elon Musk plans to remove inactive Twitter accounts

In a tweet on April 8, the platform’s owner and CEO Elon Musk warned Twitter users that they may see a decline in followers, announcing the removal of inactive accounts.

“We’re purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years, so you will probably see follower count drop,” Musk revealed.

It’s fair to say some were delighted with the announcement, with many hoping it’ll give them the opportunity to grab the handle they want.

“Any chance user names are going to be available for new accounts?” one user asked.

On the other hand, however, some pointed out the implications of “purging” inactive accounts — such as removing deceased users.

Among those included controversial internet star Andrew Tate, who pleaded for Musk to keep his passed father’s account on the platform. “Very good idea. But my father died and I still read his account daily. Please keep him active,” he wrote.

Following Elon Musk’s $44 billion dollar acquisition of Twitter last year, the platform has undergone many changes, for better or worse, under its new leadership. While some have been fairly criticized by the majority of users, many seem to be pleased with this one.