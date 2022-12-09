Twitch viewers furious as platform promotes alleged “anti-trans” charity

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

Twitch has come under fire from its users after the platform added an alleged “anti-trans” charity to their live-stream fundraising tool.

Back in July 2022, Twitch launched an integrated charity feature that allows creators to fundraise for their favorite causes without having to use an external platform.

The Amazon-owned site added more charities to the tool on December 7, to the tune of “tens of thousands” more.

However, Twitch users are furious after finding out they’ve added an alleged “anti-trans” charity as an option.

Twitch users furious after alleged “anti-trans” charity promoted

The charity in question, LGB Alliance, states: “We recognize that sex is binary, female and male, and that sex is determined at conception, observed at birth (or in utero), and recorded. We reject the co-opting of rare medical Differences in Sexual Development in order to cast doubt on the binary nature of sex.”

In the replies to the announcement tweet, Twitch users are sharing their distaste towards the alleged “anti-trans” charity being added to the platform.

A Twitch streamer replied with a screenshot of the description alongside their thoughts: “Disgusting. Vet your ‘charities.'”

“Sorry, what? LGB Alliance? The explicitly anti-trans hate group? AND Autism Speaks? Wanna maybe try vetting these ‘charities’ again?” one user replied.

On top of that, users have made a post on Twitch’s UserVoice forum to request LGB Alliance and Autism Speaks be removed from the Charity fundraising tool.

It received 3,746 votes within the first 24 hours since it was posted.

Twitch has not responded to the requests as of writing, but Dexerto has reached out to the platform and will update this article if they respond.