Twitch launches new Charity feature enabling fundraisers with greater ease

Brad Norton . 2 hours ago

Twitch streamers can now host fundraisers for any given cause directly through the platform, rather than having to use a third-party tool, thanks to the launch of a new Charity feature.

Recognizing the importance and prevalence of charity streams on its platform, Twitch has now launched a new feature in hopes of simplifying the process. Known simply as ‘Twitch Charity’, this built-in option allows streamers to host charitable broadcasts without having to rely on any extra tools like Tiltify.

With the help of this tool, those raising money can more easily keep on top of donations coming in. Moreover, it makes things clear for viewers looking to show support thanks to a new button that provides a specific ‘Donate to Charity’ option on the steam itself.

Making it all the sweeter, Twitch does not take a cut of any incoming donations nor does the platform receive any tax incentives.

Twitch Viewers will now see an option to donate directly to a streamer’s chosen charity.

Having launched in sync with its announcement on Tuesday, July 19, the Twitch Charity feature is now live for a small batch of select creators on the platform.

For those with access, it’s as simple as selecting your desired charity, setting a goal, and then going live. Donations, be it in the form of direct payments or with Twitch Bits, will automatically filter through and be visible at all times through your Creator Dashboard.

Once the fundraising stream is over, all donations are processed through the PayPal Giving Fund, then transferred through to your chosen charity. No manual transactions are required on the streamer’s end to get the funds where they’re needed.

Twitch It’s currently unclear if streamers can manually input their own charities beyond those listed on Twitch already.

For the time being, this Charity feature is in Beta testing with a limited pool of “randomly selected creators.” Thus most streamers won’t have access right away.

It’s currently unclear when Twitch expects its latest feature to roll out across the board, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for any updates in the weeks to come.