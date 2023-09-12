Twitch streamer aceu reveals massive sponsor offer just to order a pizza on stream

Popular Apex Legends streamer and NRG member Brandon ‘aceu’ Winn has given a rare insight into just how lucrative sponsorship deals can be for the biggest streamers – revealing he was offered thousands to simply order a pizza.

Twitch has a system called ‘bounties’ which are essentially sponsorship offers brought to streamers by Twitch in collaboration with partners.

Streamers will see their offers on a bounty board, and can simply choose to pick them up, complete the requirements, and earn revenue.

For the most popular streamers, these offers can be very enticing, with aceu revealing that a simple pizza order could earn him thousands.

aceu reveals Domino’s Pizza offer on Twitch

Aceu, who in fact used to deliver pizzas before getting his break as a streamer, was specifically offered a bounty from Domino’s Pizza.

The requirements were very straightforward: order a pizza from Domino’s while streaming.

In return, aceu would be paid $3,500. This is only the share provided to the streamer, with Twitch also receiving a share of the deal, meaning the total expense to Domino’s is likely double this.

“Do you know how free it is being a streamer?” the former Counter-Strike and Apex Legends pro asked his chat. “Today, I looked at my bounty board, I had a bounty for $3,500, and all you have to do is order a Domino’s Pizza.

“It’s actually insane. Like that is so stupid. What a world we live in.”

It appears aceu didn’t actually take the bounty on, however, as he hasn’t yet ordered a pizza on stream.

In 2021, aceu revealed that he was earning approximately $100,000 a month from his streaming career – when he “used to make $2000/month delivering pizzas and struggling to pay for dinner.”