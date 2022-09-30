Twitch launches YouTooz collectible figures based on three popular emotes

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

Twitch has partnered with YouTooz to create three collectible figures based on the popular Kappa, Hey Guys, and CoolStoryBob emotes.

As Twitch continues to gain popularity, so do some of the emotes on the platform.

So popular, in fact, that websites like BTTV have brought them over to YouTube Gaming as they continue to sign exclusive content with some of the internet’s top talent.

Now, Twitch has partnered with YouTooz to release collectible figures for three of the most popular emotes available on the site.

Twitch reveals YouTooz figures based off emotes

Announced on September 30, 2022, Twitch posted tweets with videos showing off each of the three emotes.

For Kappa, they showed off a rather intense monster truck video and said: “Sarcastic, fantastic, and a familiar sight in chat.”

The Hey Guys emote video shows the YouTooz figure doing a wide variety of activities.

It reads: “Give a wave to your new emote-turned toy-turned new best friend.”

The Cool Story Bob video shows the iconic Bob Ross design and shows a variety of paintings before it goes on a few different adventures.

How to buy Twitch YouTooz collectible figures

With each one coming in at five inches tall, the emotes are available on Twitch’s Amazon store.

Here are the links to buy them:

