Tourist returns from boat party to find her hostel has burned down

A Portuguese TikToker enjoying a gap year in Central America was left speechless after returning from a boat party to find her hostel had burned down.

In a viral clip, Mafalda Vidigal (mafaldavidigal) showed bits of clothes and a bed frame with burn markings on them. The traveler said that after attending a boat party in Guatamala, she came back to her hostel to find that the building had burned down.

“[I] don’t have a piece of clothing to [my] name, let alone a passport to go home,” she wrote in the text over her video, which has amassed over 20 million views. “I must say, I don’t like this plot twist. Trying to keep the ‘everyone is fine’ mindset and focus on that.”

Mafalda later revealed that she and her friend were given documents from the police to confirm that they had lost their property and travel documents in a fire.

They reached out to the Spanish embassy for help and received a one-day passport so they could fly out to Mexico. From there, the pair visited the Portuguese embassy and managed to get a new passport.

In a subsequent video, Mafalda showed her luggage, which was only a plastic bag of clothes, basic items and a small handbag. “Of course we don’t have to pack because that is literally the only thing we own,” the tourist said.

TikTok users in the comments were stunned by the whole situation. “Please say y’all were at least sober, I cannot imagine being wasted and having to deal with this,” one wrote.

“Standing in a bikini inside your recently burned down hotel room is really a vibe I never want to experience,” another said. “This is absolutely horrifying, but at least you aren’t by yourself and everyone is physically okay,” a third added.

