Tommy Fury offers Jake Paul fight date as he’ll clash with rival “anywhere”

Tommy Fury has proposed a date for a fight with Jake Paul, stating that he’ll take on the YouTuber “anywhere” he wants. Just not in the United States.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have come close to fighting on two separate occasions now, as the pair look to settle their long-standing feud once and for all.

They were first scheduled to fight at the end of 2021, but Tommy pulled out due to an injury he suffered late in training camp. They rearranged that for August of 2022, but the Fury camp had legal troubles when it came to traveling to the United States.

After that, Jake set his sights on Anderson Silva, and stated that he was moving on from the feud with Tommy. Though the desire to see them fight remains strong with fans, and the Fury camp are up for it.

Tommy Fury says he’ll fight Jake Paul “anywhere” but the US

The British reality TV star is stepping back into the ring on November 13 against Paul Bamba, and wants to fight Jake shortly after. In fact, he says he’d take the YouTuber on within 24 hours of his fight with Bamba.

“I’m not interested in anything he does. If he wants to fight me, he knows where I am, and that’s it. If he wants to do anything about it, let’s get it done and dusted because it’s been going on way too long,” Tommy told DAZN when asked for his thoughts on the Paul brothers.

“I am here, honestly, just call me. My American stuff still hasn’t been sorted so if he wants to fight he’ll have to come over here. I’ll fight him the day after Paul Bamba.”

Fury offered up Dubai and the UK as possible locations for the fight, but also noted that he’d do it “anywhere” Jake wants. Though, the United States is clearly off the table.

It remains to be seen if the pair will ever actually fight, but Jake is putting the onus on the FUry camp to take the financial hit this time around. So, who knows.