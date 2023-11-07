TikToker’s parents return to a frosty surprise after leaving ice maker on for 4-months

A TikToker’s parents have returned home after a four-month vacation to a freezer full of ice cubes after a crucial ice maker mistake.

Heading off on a four-month vacation requires more than just packing a suitcase. Before locking your doors you’ll usually want to ensure that your electronics are switched off, among other important things.

But as one TikToker’s parents learned the hard way, if you’re leaving the fridge on, then it’s best you don’t take out the ice maker container before you leave.

TikToker Sara Hayward shared a hilarious clip showing her parents getting a frosty surprise upon opening their fridge door after returning from holiday and it’s already racked up more than 12.8 million views.

Hayward shared her parents’ comical experience on her own TikTok account, writing, “My parents got back home from traveling for 4 months and sent me this. Apparently you have to turn off the ice maker and not just take it out of the door!”

In the clip, Hayward’s mother sets the scene by saying, “After four months, we thought the ice maker would have stopped but we think it kept going, so let’s see what happens.”

Fortunately, Hayward’s parents prepared a large tarp that was placed on the floor as the pair seemed to be well aware of what was about to unfold.

After several attempts to open the door, the freezer door finally opens, and ice cubes immediately begin falling onto the floor. As the door begins to open further, Hayward’s mother bursts into uncontrollable laughter after realizing that the freezer is absolutely packed with ice cubes.

TikTok: twoticketstosaradise

In the comments section, people were not just stunned by the incredible number of ice cubes falling out of the freezer upon opening but were baffled for a variety of other reasons, too.

One user asked, “Doesn’t the ice maker have a sensor to stop it when the receptacle is full?” It seems that is usually the case, but because Hayward’s parents removed the ice container, it just kept going for the four months that they were away.

Another user saw the bright side of the situation, writing, “At least you know nothing thawed.” Which is certainly a handy takeaway after returning from a four-month vacation.

But arguably the most helpful comment of all was from one user with a fridge that’s seemingly lacking in performance, who shared, “The one Samsung fridge with a working ice maker.” The comment prompted responses from other TikTok users who suggested that they should call the number inside the freezer, and a Samsung representative will fix the issue as long as the fridge is under warranty.

As for the icy surprise, Hayward revealed that her parents “learned their lesson” about removing the ice maker container.