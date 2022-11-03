TikToker’s makeup mirror sets couch on fire in viral video

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

A TikToker has gone viral after uploading a video where she placed her makeup mirror reflecting the sun in a way that was about to start a house fire.

Remember in science class when your teacher explained how you could use a magnifying glass to control where the sun’s rays are focused?

If so, you’ll know that doing so will focus the heat from the sun enough that when the item at the end of it is flammable, it could potentially catch on fire.

TikToker LydiaCooke was reminded of this the hard way and quickly went viral after uploading a video of the results.

TikToker LydiaCooke shows her couch burning in viral video

On November 1, Lydia uploaded a video showing the sunbeam on her sofa, causing it to smoke.

Text overlay on the video read: “I was today years old when I learned how house fires can start.”

The video quickly went viral, gaining over 16 million views within two days after uploading.

After the video blew up, Lydia revealed that the magnified half of her makeup mirror was the cause of the reflection, and noticed it while she was doing her makeup without the mirror.

“I’m very lucky to have been home when it happened and I will be learning from my mistakes,” she said.

Throughout both videos, viewers flooded the comments with their thoughts on the situation.

“I’m a waitress and an empty water glass on a table shattered because of how the sun was hitting it once,” one viewer replied.

Another said: “That’s my biggest fear, every time I go out for a longer time I remove all shiny things from my windows.”

“A friend’s house caught fire from a drinking glass left out on the porch reflected onto a garbage bag and it ignited!” a third user commented.