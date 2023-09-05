TikTokers convinced they’re being pranked as food ‘hack’ everyone knows goes viral

TikTokers are convinced they’re being ‘pranked’ by a food ‘hack’ that Americans have seemingly only just picked up on, despite the rest of the world using it for the longest time.

At this point, TikTok covers every single niche and interest that the internet has. Never mind how strange it might be, you’ll probably find making videos about it on there.

Naturally, food and cooking is one of the most popular genres on TikTok, with users eager for viral recipes, interesting hacks on making healthier food more quickly, as well as being wowed by some of the most exquisite bits of food out there.

However, there are a couple of food ‘hacks’ doing the rounds at the minute where users are convinced they’re being pranked, given how Americans appear to have only just discovered putting butter on sandwiches.

TikTok baffled by food ‘hack’ that everyone knows about

That’s right, things started back in early August when TikToker Amanda Rollins (americanfille) noted that she – an American living in France – was making sandwiches for her and her partner using just butter, ham, and cheese.

It quickly spiraled into a number of stitches, with purewow copying the ‘hack’ and racking up over 1.1 million views as a result. That has also led to a number of baffled stitches where users from other parts of the world watch on in disbelief as Americans have discovered butter works well on their food.

“The USA is another world, I STG (swear to god),” commented one baffled viewer. “WHAT IS GOING ON, IS THIS A PRANK?” another added. “I am completely confused… why have Americans only just discovered THE MAIN USE OF BUTTER,” said another.

Naturally, some Americans stepped in to defend themselves, but others were still dismayed at it being labeled a “food hack”.

“America be broken on so many levels this is the kettle thing all over again,” added another user, referencing back to another viral trend where Americans made English tea in microwaves.