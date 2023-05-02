TikToker under fire for making a $2,000 pizza for a celebrity client

TikToker Chef Bae uploaded a video showing the process of cooking what she herself dubbed “a $2k pizza for a celeb client.” This did not sit well with some TikTok users.

In a viral April 31 TikTok video with almost 4 million views, @chefbae shared the process of cooking what she dubbed a “$2k” pizza for a celebrity client.

In the video, Chef Bae explains that the pizza is made out of ingredients such as organic figs, adaptogenic mushroom powder, organic almonds, and Erewhon water which retails for around $30 a bottle in the Erewhon that Bae did her groceries in.

The total for her groceries came to $944 as seen in her TikTok, but the influencer chef also ordered organic manuka honey and caviar, among other things, which according to Bae totaled around $2,000.

At the end of the video, the chef is seen serving two large pizzas cut into pieces to the anonymous influencer client and their friends.

TikTok reacts to the $2,000 pizza made by Chef Bae

TikTok users in the comments were baffled by the ingredients used and the final price of the pizza.

“This seems so extra for no reason lol,” one user wrote. Another viewer with a similar sentiment commented: “What’s special about the water.”

Some other users took jabs at how the final pizza itself looked in the video.

“I’ll take dominos thanks,” said out one person. Another comment reads: “I would rather have a hand-tossed pepperoni Pizza Hut pizza.”

But some users also took Chef Bae’s side and pointed out that the ingredients were expensive because of their quality.

“Someone needs to do a proper study on Erewhon and see how much different ingredients and quality is when compared to the peasant shopping stores,” explained one user.

One thing is for certain no matter how you slice it, those are quite expensive pizzas. For more viral videos and stories surrounding TikTok, be sure to check out our coverage on Dexerto.