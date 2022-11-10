TikToker shocks viewers showing off her $15k a month allowance

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

A TikToker has gone viral after uploading a video showing how she budgets her $15,000 a month allowance as a 19-year-old in New York City.

With over one billion monthly users on TikTok, it’s not uncommon to come across someone with a slightly larger bank account than you.

LIke TikToker Venusmaslow_1, who recently went viral on the app after uploading a video showing how she budgets her $15,000 a month allowance at just 19 years old while going to school in New York City.

As the video went viral, users were shocked at how much money she spends every month.

TikToker shows how she budgets $15,000 a month

While the video shows the TikToker standing out in front of her school, she begins showing off what she spends her massive monthly budget on every month.

“I don’t like being on campus, so I rent. I drink at least one coffee a day. I eat out every day and always pay for my friends,” she said.

As the TikToker mentions each thing she does, the video shows how much she spends on it. For example, eating out every month, she spends $2,456.

Between food, housing, shopping, and transportation, the video shows that she spent $16,432 in just a month.

With nearly 3,000 comments, it’s clear that most people think her amount of spending is a bit too much.

“How does one “budget” 15k a month and still go over? Wild,” one said.

Another user replied: “This isn’t a budget this is having enough money to not have to think about money.”

“Surely there’s room in the budget for a dose of reality,” a third viewer replied.

Venus has yet to respond to all the backlash from her recent post, but we’ll be sure to update you if she does.