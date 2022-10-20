TikToker responds to backlash for dressing as Peppa Pig to cook bacon

Jacob is the Deputy UK Editor for Dexerto and Call of Duty esports specialist with a BA (Hons) 2:1 in English Literature & Creative Writing. Previously served as Editor at GINX TV. Jacob has twice been nominated as Reporter of the Year at the UK Esports Awards. Contact: [email protected]

A 64-year-old woman who took to TikTok dressed as Peppa Pig came under fire for cooking three rashers of bacon that she called George, Mommy Pig, and Daddy Pig. Now, she’s responded to the criticism.

Jane McKennon, who goes by The Devon Maid on TikTok, posted her video in 2021, dressed in a Peppa Pig costume while cooking bacon.

Over 1.5 million likes later, Jane received a lot of support for that video and her others — but faced a lot of backlash too.

While cooking her food, Jane placed three rashers of bacon in her frying pan, naming them George, Mommy Pig, and Daddy Pig.

A number of people spoke out against Jane for the decision to call them this, and as reported by JOE, she’s responded to them after reposting it a year later.

“You’re always going to get somebody who hates it,” she said. “A vegan made a video about me saying that it isn’t funny to make fun of pigs being murdered for food. My video wasn’t about cruelty to pigs, the pan wasn’t even alight and it was funny because a woman my age was in a kid’s Peppa Pig costume.”

She continued: “I get mainly positive comments but I get some trolls saying, ‘I hate you, old woman go to bingo or go knit.’ They’re not going to change my life, they should go and do something more positive with theirs.”

The Devon Maid now has over 400,000 followers on TikTok, and doesn’t look like she wants to stop posting videos any time soon.