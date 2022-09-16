TikToker raises $1.5m in 6 days to start electric truck production

TikToker _edison.motors will now be able to start production on their electric semi truck after successfully raising $1,500,000 in less than 7 days.

Electric vehicles have become more mainstream over the last few years, thanks to Elon Musk’s Tesla cars being ready to purchase at nearly any time.

He revealed plans to release a Tesla Semi truck back in 2017 with two concept vehicles available at that time. After five years of waiting for his pre-order to become available, Chace Barber created Edison Motors and began converting one of his old logging trucks into an electric semi of his own.

Achieving this through crowdfunding, Chace and his crew recently finished the rough prototype and began a second investment round with the goal to begin the production model of the Edison Motors electric semi truck.

Less than a week later, they achieved the massive $1,500,000 goal.

Edison Motors raises $1.5M in less than a week

On September 15, Chace uploaded a video to say thank you to the company’s supporters and investors.

“Thank you to everyone that supported us and everybody that invested in us in round two of the crowdfunding. We’ll be able to close that up this morning,” he said. “It’s been open for less than a week and we already hit our goal of raising $1,500,000 to take Edison Motors to the next step.”

He went on to explain that the next step for the company is to create a production version of the electric logging truck so they can be one step closer to offering them to consumers.

On the Edison Motors website, they mention that there is also a plan to produce conversion kits for existing trucks as well potentially allowing more adoption of the platform.

Judging by how quickly they raised over a million dollars, it’s clear that fans worldwide are ready to see the company take over.