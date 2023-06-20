TikToker partners with MrBeast to make pasta made with 10,000 eggs

TikToker Peters Pasta has partnered with MrBeast to make & give away a batch of pasta so big it took 10,000 eggs to make it.

Over the last few months, TikToker Peters Pasta has been running a series on his channel that he started by taking one egg yolk to make a batch of pasta.

Continuing the double the egg yolks every day, the creator’s videos quickly slowed down as he was left to figure out how to make pasta with thousands of egg yolks.

Article continues after ad

In his latest video, Peters Pasta partnered with MrBeast to make and give away a batch of pasta so big that it took 10,000 eggs to make it.

Peters Pasta & MrBeast team up to make pasta

Uploaded on June 19, Peters Pasta’s video has been viewed over 14 million times and amassed nearly 10k comments from viewers.

“This is day 14 of my series of making a batch of pasta dough but the egg yolks double every time and for this patch, I figured I could use the help of MrBeast,” he explained. “So we decided to skip 8,000 eggs and get right to 10,000.”

Article continues after ad

Sharing that this is the biggest video he’s ever made, Peters Pasta revealed all the companies that helped by donating eggs, flour, and even pasta machines.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Throughout the series, Peters Pasta has turned his dough into a fully finished plate of pasta to giveaway to those in need. While he hasn’t uploaded part two of his collab with MrBeast at the time of writing, the end of the video gives viewers a good idea of what they teamed up to do.

Article continues after ad

“Stay tuned for part two to see how we donated all of this pasta, but here’s a little sneak peek,” he said while revealing a food truck complete with MrBeast and Peters Pasta’s branding.

We’ll be sure to update this article when the TikToker uploads the second part of the series, but in the meantime, you can head over to our entertainment section for more news and other viral stories.