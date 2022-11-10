TikToker goes viral with weird side hustle by “snitching” on idling trucks

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

A TikToker has gone viral with a weird side hustle that allows New York residents to earn tons of money by “snitching” on idling trucks around the city.

Over the last few years, more and more people are looking for gig jobs or other side hustles to make extra money.

Some of the most popular are food delivery services like DoorDash and Grubhub, as well as taxi-style opportunities like Uber and Lyft.

Now, TikToker doobzee.eth has gone viral with a special side hustle for New York residents that involves “snitching” on idling trucks in the city.

TikToker shares viral “snitching” side hustle

On October 17, Doobzee posted a video revealing the details of the New York Citizens Air Complaint Program, which allows users to report idling trucks around New York City.

“If anyone takes a video of a truck idling for longer than 3 minutes and uploads the video to this website, you’re gonna get 25% of the value of the ticket when it’s paid,” he explained.

“That’s pretty much making $90 in just three minutes, and apparently guys have made nearly $70,000 doing it.”

However, he warned people to be careful doing it as he claims people have been attacked by the drivers of the trucks they were filming.

As the video went viral, users flooded the comments with their thoughts on the side hustle.

“Most truck drivers don’t care these tickets are factored into the price of deliveries!” one user said.

While another user commented: “Let’s get the bike lane version of this going.”

“Some ppl in these comments need to get a job as a delivery driver cause I promise when you’re timed on these routes you’ll see why,” a third commented.

While it’s clear some might not be interested in trying out the new side hustle, there’s no doubt others are making a decent chunk of change doing it.