TikToker exposes “misogynistic” dating coach who made her go viral

A TikToker who went viral in a clip posted by a dating coach on Twitter has hit back on TikTok, saying the coach had made sexist comments to her, and that she wasn’t actually interested in him.

TikToker TravelwLexi appeared in a Tweet from Chase Austin, who used the clip to show how body language could be used to pick up girls.

In his post, he said that Lexi’s body language “conveyed her subconscious on who is the buyer & who is the seller” in the exchange”.

However, she’s now come out and said that she was actually thinking the opposite, and didn’t want to see Chase again due to the “misogynistic comments” he made at the bar.

Tiktoker hits back at dating coach who tweeted about her body language

In her TikTok, Lexi said that she walked away from Chase at the bar, and that she had been recorded without her knowledge. She also claimed that Chase had made several sexist comments that meant she didn’t want to see him again.

She said: “I really didn’t think I’d be hearing from you again after I walked away from you at the bar when you made several misogynistic comments and were just overall not a very good person.

“Also, I didn’t know I was being recorded, but I’m really happy you were able to capture this moment so people know how to not treat or talk about women.”

