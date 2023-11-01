TikToker Dr Matthew Lani arrested after sneaking into hospital and faking medical licence

South African TikTok star Matthew Lani was arrested and accused of fraud after posing as a doctor online and attempting to enter a hospital to make content.

South African internet personality Matthew Lani, 28, grew popular on TikTok by sharing his medical knowledge under the name Dr Matthew Lani. With over 300,000 followers, he would give medical advice as well as sell medication online.

However, on Sunday, October 29, Lani was detained and later arrested after allegedly attempting to sneak past security into the Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Videos of Lani being detained have also begun circulating online. The clips show the TikToker wearing a t-shirt with a picture of SpongeBob SquarePants on it.

Lani allegedly tried to bypass security by wearing a surgical mask and stethoscope. When confronted he tried to escape police by jumping out of a bathroom window before being caught not long after, the BBC reported.

“Dr Lani” allegedly faked medical license in TikTok videos

The Gauteng province’s Department of Health released a statement condemning Lani’s actions which read: “Lani was caught just before 8pm disguised in a hoodie and wearing a surgical mask with a stethoscope around his neck.

“He had previously entered the same facility to curate misleading content under the pretense that he was a qualified doctor.”

Lani had almost 300,000 followers on TikTok before his account was closed. He then opened another one, which has more than 50,000 followers.

In his videos, which have now been removed, Lani claimed to have received a medical degree from the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. However, this claim has been dismissed by the institution.

According to the BBC, Lani allegedly tried to mislead authorities by saying his real name was Dr Sanele Zingelwa – a second-year medical intern at the Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital.

Dr Zingelwa has opened a criminal case against Lani, accusing him of fraud.

On Tuesday, October 31, Lani’s lawyer told reporters outside Johannesburg magistrates’ court: “His conduct… in actual fact, he was just doing it for entertainment.

“There is no complainant here that says he actually consulted as a doctor… so as a result there is no case against him.”

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) then went on to say it had ‘no evidence’ to charge the TikToker and he has since been released. However, the NPA has ordered further investigations, and upon receiving the results it will decide “whether or not criminal proceedings should be instituted against the suspect.”