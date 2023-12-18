TikToker goes viral after saying women shouldn’t have to pay taxes

A woman went viral after commenting that women already contribute enough, and shouldn’t have to pay taxes, gaining a ton of comments on TikTok.

“When I say this, I’m dead serious,” she begins. “I’m not trying to be funny. I’m not joking, nothing. I don’t think women should pay taxes.”

“We suffer enough,” she states. “I can’t think of one good reason why we pay… I think we contribute enough… and I say that with my whole chest.”

In April 2023, NPR reported that “women in opposite-sex marriages are still doing more housework and caregiving than men… Wives are still spending more than double the amount of time on housework than their husbands and almost two hours more per week on caregiving, including tending to children.”

TikTok weighs in on tax debate

Once the video was posted on the platform, many other women were quick to agree with Alexa, stating: “we’re so under-appreciated in our own time.”

“Currently on my period… missed work because of it. I support this message,” another wrote.

“Is my menstrual cycle and the products I have to pay for it not the tax?” one asked.

There was also a collective call to vote the TikToker for President, as many commented “Please run for office immediately.”

“My new President,” another stated.

Currently, 26 states tax menstrual products as luxuries instead of medical necessities. The average woman spends $20 on feminine hygiene products per menstrual cycle, according to estimates from the National Organization of Women.