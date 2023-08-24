TikToker Chris Rooney discharged from mental health facility after going missing

TikTok star Chris Rooney, who rose to fame with the Yeet Baby TikTok account, has been discharged from a mental health facility after

Chris Rooney, better known as Uncle Chris on the Yeet Baby TikTok, checked out of a mental-health facility after a 17-day stay and thanked his followers for their support in an Instagram post on Monday.

“Thank you for your thoughts and prayers everyone, it is truly appreciated,” he said. “I spent 17 days (not that I was counting) in a mental health facility.”

He said his mom had picked him up, and he was “very glad I got the help I needed and love being back!”

Chris went missing on July 25 from his home in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Loved ones made a public plea on social media to find Rooney, with police also called in to help.

On August 3, 2023, an Instagram story post was shared on @theyeetbaby account, announcing he had been found safe: “He has been found safe. He is safe. Thank you for your prayers.”

In an update on Chris’ Instagram, it was revealed that he had been struggling after watching the controversial child-trafficking movie Sound of Freedom. But this hadn’t been enough, and Chris ended up admitting himself to a mental health facility.

The August 3 statement said Rooney had seen the movie and was “sick to his core over it,” and hadn’t been “himself” while posting links about raising funds for the movie.

That statement also included a message from Rooney at the end, who said he was thankful for the support.

“Unfortunately, there was nothing anyone could do to help me,” he said. “It is something that I have to work on and am going to make it my life’s mission to not only get myself healthy but also others.”