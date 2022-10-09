TikToker arrested after sleeping on pillow in middle of busy Dubai road

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

A TikToker got arrested after holding up traffic by sleeping on a pillow in the middle of a busy road in Dubai.

In a viral TikTok video that has now been deleted, a man was seen laying down on a pillow in the middle of a busy intersection in Dubai, as cars were honking at him for holding up traffic.

The unknown man was laying at the Salah Al Din Street in Al Muraqabbat, Deira, and was heard saying that he is not afraid of dying anymore, whereas he is terrified of dying in a foreign land.

“I’m not scared of dying, but scared to die in a foreign land,” he said in the shocking video, as he rested comfortably on the road, while putting his own life and the lives of others at risk.

The clip of the incident was shared to multiple social media platforms, including Twitter, where it currently has almost 80,000 views.

TikToker gets arrested by Dubai Police

On October 4, the police in Dubai arrested the unnamed man, and he was apprehended on Salah Al Din Street in Al Muraqabbat.

Dubai Police also took to Twitter, to warn that anyone who takes such actions in the UAE will find themselves in jail as well as with a hefty fine.

The force added a relevant article of the law, which the unknown man was breaching.

“According to article 399 of the Federal Penal Code No 31 of 2021, anyone who deliberately commits an act that would endanger the life, health, and security of people, will be sentenced to imprisonment and a fine,” the force wrote on Twitter.

The Dubai Police did not disclose any details about the man’s identity, but urged people to report such incidents on the official apps run by the authorities.