TikTok star Carl Eiswerth dies in car crash aged 35

TikTok star Carl Eiswerth has tragically died at the age of 35 following a car accident, his mother has confirmed.

Carl Eiswerth rose to fame on TikTok posting under the handle team_carl_forever. He had over 400,000 followers, and was known for his humorous content and love for wrestling. The content creator also enjoyed live-streaming on the app, where he’d interact with his fans real time.

On 16 June, TMZ revealed that Carl’s mother, Janet, had informed them that the 35-year-old passed away on Tuesday afternoon.

Article continues after ad

She detailed that at around 4.30pm, her son and his friend were driving along a Pennsylvania intersection when their car was hit by another vehicle. Carl, who was in the passenger seat, died on the scene from blunt force trauma.

INSTAGRAM: carleiswerth24

Tributes paid to Carl Eiswerth

Following his tragic death, fans have been flooding Carl’s social media posts with loving messages. “RIP to my boy Carl. Can’t believe you’re gone. Gonna miss you and all your livestreams. condolences to his family,” one follower wrote.

Article continues after ad

“You’ll be forever missed, Carl. This world will truly never be the same without your positive attitude on life!” another shared. “Hey bud I’m going to miss ya man. Always acted happy in front of us and always was full of energy,” a third added.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

A local wrestling company, 5 Star Wrestling, also paid their tribute to the late TikTok star.

“The pro wrestling community has suffered a loss. We lost one of the most loyal fans throughout north east Pennsylvania,” the company wrote on a Facebook post. “In 2016 when I first brought pro wrestling to Williamsport, he was a big supporter of ours. Carl was not only a fan, he was one of us.”

Article continues after ad

Carl’s tragic passing follows the death of another major TikTok star Harrison Gilks, earlier this year after after a long battle with cancer.