TikTok star Bryce Hall's house vandalized and broken into

TikTok star and Sway House member Bryce Hall has revealed that his house was broken into and vandalized on August 1, tweeting to condemn the unknown offenders.

TikTok's incredible growth has led to a new wave of celebrities, one of whom is Bryce Hall. The 20-year-old's videos on the social media app have attracted him over 12 million followers, and 625 million likes.

Officially, Hall is a member of the Sway House, one of the few houses established for TikTok celebrities. He lives in the Bel-Air mansion with Anthony Reeves, Josh Richards, Griffin Johnson, Kio Cyr and Jaden Hossler.

While Hall did not divulge whether the property in question was indeed the Sway House, he said that "my house" had eggs thrown at it and was broken into on August 1.

"Some people really egged my house and snuck inside at 3 am," he tweeted, "you need some serious help lmao."

He did not divulge any further information, so it remains unclear whether it was the Sway House, or whether he was present at the property at the time. There have, however, been issues in the past with fans turning up at the shared property, despite pleas from its residents for privacy.

some people really egged my house and snuck inside at 3 am... you need some serious help lmao — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) August 1, 2020

The tweet, understandably, caused concern among Hall's millions of followers, many of whom encouraged the star to go to the authorities or even move.

Others implored fans to stop showing up at Hall's house, saying: "stop showing up to his house. Respect their privacy man gosh." Another said: "Omg people leave them alone! He’s said it so many times! Also you guys should probably get some sort of alarm system... it’s not even funny to break into someone’s house!"

It remains to be seen what action, if any, Hall will take regarding the break-in, but it certainly consists of another unwanted (and illegal) invasion of his privacy.