TikTok star Bryce Hall fuels Sommer Ray and Tayler Holder dating rumors

TikTok star Bryce Hall has fueled rumors that good friend Tayler Holder is dating popular Instagram model Sommer Ray.

While Hall has seemingly had an on/off relationship with fellow TikTok sensation Addison Rae, Holder’s love life has remained somewhat of a mystery.

Though there have been rumors throughout his young career, this one seems a little more concrete, and now Hall has hinted a little more that the two might be an item.

After numerous appearances online together, in each other’s Instagram Lives or TikTok posts, many fans started to speculate that Holder and Ray were seeing each other, and although nobody has yet outright confirmed the rumors, it’s starting to become a little clearer.

While speaking with his fans on TikTok Live, Bryce was asked about the potential couple, and gave a pretty interesting answer.

“Are Tayler and Sommer Ray dating?” he read out, as the questions came pouring in.

“I wish I could tell you the answer,” he continued. “It looks like they are. They’re definitely feeling all up on each other’s faces and stuff.”

He went on to joke that they are “definitely, maybe, kissing. I will say they probably have kissed,” adding that you “shouldn’t take [his] word for it.”

Despite what he said during the live broadcast, Bryce later tweeted that he “stans” Holder and Kelianne Stankus, another famous TikToker who Holder has been linked with for several weeks.

i ship tayler and kelliane — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) June 1, 2020

It certainly seems more like Tayler and Sommer are seeing each other given how close they have seemed in their recent social media posts, and with Bryce somewhat confirming that the two “are kissing,” fans should probably expect some kind of announcement of their relationship status soon.