TikTok launches new video paywall feature ‘Series’

TikTok has launched a new feature, ‘Series,’ which will allow creators to lock collections of videos behind a paywall, reportedly costing anywhere from 99 cents to $189.99 to unlock.

Video platform TikTok is used by millions of people around the world, and there’s practically a constant stream of new content being uploaded to the app on a daily basis.

In March, TikTok launched a new feature ‘Series,’ which will allow creators to put videos behind a paywall.

Creators can post collections of premium content, with one Series including up to 80 videos, each up to 20 minutes long. This content will be behind a paywall, which users can then purchase for access.

Article continues after ad

TikTok explained: “Creators can select how much their Series should cost that best reflects the value of their exclusive content, which can be purchased for access via direct in-video links or through a creator’s profile. Through Series, creators can build even stronger relationships with their viewers while also giving viewers another way to support creators.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Currently, Series is only available to select creators, and applications to join will open in the coming months.

TikTok went on to explain that: “Series joins our growing range of monetization solutions as we continue to build new ways for creators to feel valued and rewarded as they inspire and engage our community.”

Article continues after ad

So far, the only ways to earn on TikTok directly have been through the Creator Fund, which was launched in 2020 as a way to allow creators to make money through views on their videos, and through Live gifts. Viewers can give their favorite creators digital ‘gifts’ which can then be converted back into real money.

It’s not yet clear how popular this feature will be among creators and their fans, but it’s set to be rolled out to more people in the coming months.