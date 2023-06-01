Things get awkward with Twitch’s original streamer Lobos

Dark Souls and Elden Ring YouTuber LobosJr, aka one of the original Twitch streamers, appeared on the first episode of Dexerto’s You’ve Finally Made It. He went on a trip down memory lane through a series of photographs and celebrating his biggest successes and unveiling some of his most embarrassing moments.

LobosJr was one of the original streamers who started to grow on Justin.tv before it later became the phenomenon that Twitch is now.

Article continues after ad

In this first episode of You’ve Finally Made it, LobosJr spoke about his hatred of onions — despite biting into one —, his journey as ‘the Dark Souls and Elden Ring streamer’, and dying his hair like Ninja.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

He went through some of his career highlights while playing ‘Click It or Ticket’, where he could choose to ‘click’ a memory or thing to celebrate that moment, or give it a ‘ticket’ and mark it as a lesson learned.