The Animaniacs & Pinky and the Brain reboot coming to Hulu in 2020

At long, long last, the pioneering animated television series, Animaniacs, is returning (along with Pinky and the Brain) for a brand-new season on Hulu in November 2020.

As confirmed by an official announcement from Hulu and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television, the iconic, equal-parts family-friendly and subversive, cartoon series is returning to television. And, to the delight of fans who got to enjoy the series in the 1990s, the three Warner siblings will be joined by the legendary Pinky and the Brain in each of the season’s 13 episodes.

Advertisement

ANIMANIACS will return with 13 new episodes on Hulu, on Friday, November 20. Each episode of the season will also include a Pinky & The Brain cartoon, as well as Yakko, Wakko, Dot and the rest of the gang. pic.twitter.com/C6W3Qr7zhw — Alex Zalben (@azalben) August 7, 2020

According to Amblin’s announcement, Spielberg will be returning as the series’ executive producer — a title which he held for all 99 episodes from 1993 to 1998. While an animated comedy series for children may feel like a departure from films like Jaws and Indiana Jones that he is most popular for having directed, animation and comedy sit firmly within his oeuvre as he has produced titular classics like Who Framed Roger Rabbit and Shrek, in addition to the Animaniacs.

Advertisement

Read more: Death Note creators offer Donald Trump the notebook in new manga

Spielberg will be joined by Sam Register, president of Warner Bros. Animation and Blue Ribbon Content, as well as Amblin TV’s Darryl Frank, Justice Falvey, Wellesley Wild, and Gabe Swarr. And, if early art reveals from Andrew ‘Sharps!’ Scherman (a storyboard artist for the series) are any indication, Dot and the gang are going to look mighty sweet.

Have some Dots!



I love working on this show so much, I can't wait till you guys see what we've been cookin!#Animaniacs pic.twitter.com/SOSr1XLcuy — 🦈Sharps!🦈 (@SharpySketch) August 1, 2020

The Animaniacs centers around three Warner siblings, Yakko, Wakko, and Dot, some sort of animal creatures that lived within the infamous Warner Bros. sign for years before suddenly emerging and wreaking unrelenting hijinks upon an unsuspecting world.

Advertisement

The show was split into segments, centered on different characters like the siblings, the infamous Pinky and the Brain (mice who were hellbent on world domination), and even the Goodfeathers (a New York trio of pigeons with serious mafia aspirations).

Read more: Richard Hammond reveals details on new Amazon Prime TV show

Thus far, there has been no word yet on whether this Animaniacs season will be set in the current year or not, or if the notorious Goodfeathers will be making a return. But Amblin has additionally announced that the series will feature a second season in 2021, so there’s a chance that Bobby, Pesto, and Squit, will be able to share their Martin Scorcese praise to the currently announced characters at some point in the near future.