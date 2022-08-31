Teenager reportedly shot and killed while filming TikTok dance video

According to ABC News, a Colorado teenager was shot while filming a TikTok video. Their name has not been disclosed, and evidence points toward manslaughter at this stage.

Two minors and an adult face charges after a teenager was reportedly shot and killed earlier in August, according to ABC News.

Three minors were filming a TikTok dance video in Monte Vista, a southern city in Colorado. The TikTok film session was interrupted when one of them was allegedly shot by a Glock 19 pistol. ABC reports it was one of the fellow minors holding the gun at the time. A live round struck their teenage friend in the head, resulting in a sudden death.

Emiliano Vargas, the adult reportedly in question, is being charged with providing a minor with a firearm.

21-year-old Vargas claimed to have not been on the site of the scene. The police document states the gun was kept unlocked and visible on the shelf.

Unsplash The group were allegedly filming TikTok dance videos at the time of the incident.

The other two minors are being arrested for reckless manslaughter. This information is all according to ABC news, who sourced it from the Monte Vista Police Department.

There’s evidence pointing towards intentional man slaughter, judging from the trajectory of the gunshot wound when inspected by the police. Despite the evidence, one of the minors told the police “it could be on (an) accident.”

In order to protect the minors, the names have been kept secret from the public. The TikTok video made prior to the shooting has also not been publicized, and many of the other variables are being kept secret as well. We’ll be sure to update you here as any further details emerge.