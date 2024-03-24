Teacher films music video with students after parents get her fired for rapping

A Detroit history teacher filmed a music video with her students after school dismissed her following parent complaints about her rap videos.

In most cases, people are encouraged to have hobbies outside of the workplace, a passion they can enjoy as a reward for working hard during the day.

However, one teacher, Domonique Brown (“Drippin Honey”), lost her job as a history teacher for a school in Detroit after a parent complained about her online rap videos.

“Recently, I was forced to leave my position due to me being a Rapper. A single parent’s disapproval led to my dismissal.” Domonique said in an Instagram post.

She mentioned that the school offered her a choice, either delete all of her rap content on social media or be dismissed from her job, but she stood her ground and refused to delete her rap videos.

I HAVE TO BET ON MYSELF CUZ NOBODY WILL IF I DON’T,” she explained. “My outside life should not be grounds for termination when it does not interfere with my ability to fulfil my responsibilities as a teacher. My dedication, professionalism, and passion for education have always been unwavering, regardless of any personal pursuits I may have.”

She gained the support of students who were upset to see her leaving the Detroit school, and together they produced a music video called “DRIPPIN 101“.

The music video has garnered massive attention and currently sits at over 50k views, with people clamouring to the comments section to let Dominique know she had their support: “That school just got robbed of their coolest teacher”.

The attention Domonique “DrippinHoney” Brown has received after getting fired might just be what she needed to take her rap career to the next level after she went viral on the internet.