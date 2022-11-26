Tayler Holder shares surgery update after breaking nose, shoulder & ribs

Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at georgina.smith@dexerto.com

TikToker Tayler Holder has updated fans following surgery after he broke his nose, shoulder, and ribs in a dirt bike crash.

25-year-old Tayler Holder is an influencer with over 19 million followers on TikTok.

Check out the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on Amazon.

In November, the social media star uploaded a post to Instagram which showed him in hospital wearing a neck brace with blood on his face. In the caption he wrote: “Broke my nose, my face, my ribs, & my shoulder… how is y’all’s thanksgiving going?”

In a TikTok video, Tayler revealed that the injuries were a result of a dirt bike crash, sharing footage of himself before, and while at, the hospital in multiple posts.

Article continues after ad

In one video on Instagram, captioned, “my dad’s not too happy about this one,” Tayler said: “Surgery today, boys. I’m f**ked up, Dad.”

His dad commented in return, “if you had a helmet on, we wouldn’t be here.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

On November 25, Tayler recorded another video post-surgery, updating fans on the situation. The caption on his TikTok post read: “It’s Tayler’s mom. Tayler wanted me to post this to let y’all know he is doing ok.”

“What’s going on, guys,” Tayler said. “I just wanted to let you guys know that the surgery went pretty good I think. I’m still in a lot of pain and I’m a little loopy but I love all you guys and thank you for checking in on me.”

Article continues after ad

Fans and friends flooded the comment sections of Tayler’s posts with well wishes for a speedy recovery, and even YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul chimed in with the comment, “now we have matching noses.”

It’s not clear how exactly the crash occurred, or whether Tayler will need more surgeries from this point, but the influencer is continuing to update fans with videos and posts on his Instagram and TikTok accounts.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.