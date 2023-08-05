Tana Mongeau responds after Sidemen call her out for prank

Sidemen recently called out Tana Mongeau for taking advantage of their hospitality and her response was hilariously honest.

‘Sidemen’ is a British YouTube group made up of seven internet personalities that make various content together, from challenges to gaming commentaries. It consists of ‘KSI’, ‘Miniminter’, ‘Zerkaa’, ‘TBJZL’, ‘Behzinga’, ‘Vikkstar123’, and ‘W2S’.

They also occasionally collaborate with other creators, including most recently American influencer Tana Mongeau. The group flew Tana over to make a video for them, but it turns out a lot happened behind the scenes.

Discussing the collaboration, Miniminter revealed that Tana had taken advantage of the group’s hospitality. He claimed she tricked them into flying two of her friends over under the disguise that they were hired to work for her.

“So we wanted her to do this video so we said ‘Oh we’ll fly you out, put you up in a hotel, you do the video,’ whatever,” Miniminter said, before explaining that Tana asked if she could bring her “assistant.”

After Sidemen agreed, Tana allegedly said she would also “really need” a certain makeup artist. The group once again said yes, with Miniminter saying, “We’re like ‘Fair enough, you’re doing a video for us.’”

Afterward, Tana asked to stay an extra few days, with Sidemen once more paying for all. However, she later went on a podcast in which it was revealed her “makeup artist” was in fact a friend.

“They had the whole flight teaching him how to look like he was putting makeup on her,” Miniminter said. “The game is the game, she got us.”

Instagram: tanamongeau Tana Mongeau seemed amused by Sidemen’s call out.

Tana has since responded, retweeting a clip of Sidemen’s discussion and seemingly unbothered by the call out.

“HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA,” Tana posted. “I’m sorry, I thought you’d say no.”

She also admitted to thinking the group would be able to afford the prank she played, stating “To be fair Mike said you had millions.”

