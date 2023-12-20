Subway employee claps back at customer complaints: “you literally make the sandwich”

A Subway employee’s response to customers complaining about the ingredients being trash has gone viral on TikTok.

The video outlined common criticisms leveled against the fast-food chain and why he thought they were unwarranted.

“Number one, you literally make the sandwich. You pick ingredient per ingredient, what goes onto your sandwich. So, if you’re making a bad sandwich, that’s on you. I’m sorry,” he said in the video.

He then went on to address complaints about the quality of ingredients such as the vegetables and deli meats used by Subway.

Tackling the complaints head-on, he claimed the fast-food chain’s ingredients are “sourced from every other place that gets them.”

Still, the content creator; who goes by the handle ‘miladmirg’ across social media, had an admirable purpose behind the video.

“I want to make Subway the best it could be,” he said, while explaining he’d be passing the feedback from his viewers onto the higher-ups at his work.

Though he also added a caveat: “I don’t think they’re going to listen to me; I’m literally just some random worker.”

@miladmirg The content creator shares POV perspectives of his workday with fans across TikTok and YouTube.

Over the past two years the ‘random worker’ has amassed a large following on TikTok, where he shares videos of him making customer’s sandwiches and serving other items during his work shifts.

So, his bosses may want to lend an ear to all that feedback, after all, he has an army of passionate fast-food-obsessed TikTokers behind him.